Ontology One Day Volume Reaches $220.00 Million (ONT)

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 4th. One Ontology coin can currently be bought for $1.30 or 0.00016650 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, Bitbns, Upbit and OKEx. Ontology has a total market capitalization of $644.69 million and approximately $220.00 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ontology has traded 11.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ontology Coin Profile

ONT uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 494,757,215 coins. The official website for Ontology is ont.io . The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork

Buying and Selling Ontology

Ontology can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Bitbns, Hotbit, Koinex, Indodax, Upbit, BCEX, Huobi, HitBTC, BitMart, OKEx, Gate.io, Bibox and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

