Onespan (OSPN) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Wedbush

Wedbush began coverage on shares of Onespan (NASDAQ:OSPN) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

OSPN has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine lowered Onespan from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Onespan from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Onespan from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Onespan currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.67.

Shares of NASDAQ OSPN opened at $13.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $560.99 million, a P/E ratio of 37.39, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 2.16. Onespan has a one year low of $11.41 and a one year high of $25.45.

Onespan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $47.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.48 million. Onespan had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a positive return on equity of 3.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Onespan will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Scott Clements acquired 3,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.14 per share, for a total transaction of $50,197.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Onespan by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,522,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,711,000 after acquiring an additional 15,311 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Onespan by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 48,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 2,839 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Onespan by 5.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,916,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,510,000 after acquiring an additional 105,798 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Onespan by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 405,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,245,000 after acquiring an additional 7,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Onespan by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 520,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,740,000 after acquiring an additional 95,484 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.71% of the company’s stock.

Onespan Company Profile

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.

