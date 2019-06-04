Ondori (RSTR) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

Ondori (CURRENCY:RSTR) traded down 6.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. Ondori has a total market capitalization of $2.99 million and $10.00 worth of Ondori was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ondori has traded down 8.8% against the dollar. One Ondori coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, DragonEX and Bleutrade.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ondori alerts:

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004005 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 23.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00001208 BTC.

Dash Green (DASHG) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002264 BTC.

APR Coin (APR) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Blocknode (BND) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Mero (MERO) traded 111.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000099 BTC.

ROIyal Coin (ROCO) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000071 BTC.

BitF (BITF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Ondori

Ondori (CRYPTO:RSTR) is a coin. Ondori’s total supply is 43,840,933,656 coins and its circulating supply is 37,704,941,585 coins. The Reddit community for Ondori is /r/ondoricoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ondori’s official Twitter account is @ondoricoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ondori is rstr.io

Ondori Coin Trading

Ondori can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, DragonEX and Bleutrade. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ondori directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ondori should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ondori using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ondori Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ondori and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.