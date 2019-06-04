Okta (OKTA) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) gapped up before the market opened on Monday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $85.00 to $107.00. The stock had previously closed at $111.94, but opened at $113.22. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Okta shares last traded at $110.45, with a volume of 131048 shares.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Okta from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Okta in a report on Friday. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Okta to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho began coverage on Okta in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Okta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Okta presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.17.

In other Okta news, Director Benjamin A. Horowitz sold 48,897 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total transaction of $5,190,416.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,248,854.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.11, for a total value of $318,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 630,462 shares of company stock valued at $54,573,997. Corporate insiders own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OKTA. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 124.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,058,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,473,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804,898 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,265,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996,090 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Okta in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,106,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,402,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,891,000 after acquiring an additional 618,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 2,091,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,003,000 after acquiring an additional 457,058 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.85 and a beta of 1.07.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $125.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.83 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 52.94% and a negative net margin of 34.37%. Okta’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Okta Inc will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

