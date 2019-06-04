Oceaneering International (OII) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

OII has been the subject of several other reports. SunTrust Banks set a $19.00 target price on Oceaneering International and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Oceaneering International in a research report on Sunday, March 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oceaneering International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Citigroup set a $17.00 target price on Oceaneering International and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Oceaneering International from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.71.

Shares of NYSE:OII opened at $16.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Oceaneering International has a 1-year low of $10.74 and a 1-year high of $28.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.01 and a beta of 2.07.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.21. Oceaneering International had a negative return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 9.46%. The firm had revenue of $493.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.41) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oceaneering International will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,466,488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $196,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,484 shares during the last quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International during the 1st quarter valued at about $161,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International during the 1st quarter valued at about $893,000. SEI Investments Co boosted its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. SEI Investments Co now owns 144,172 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after acquiring an additional 35,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 969,069 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,282,000 after acquiring an additional 34,992 shares during the last quarter. 96.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas industry, as well as to defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) segment offers submersible vehicles for drill support, vessel-based inspection, maintenance and repair, installation and construction support, pipeline inspection and surveys, and subsea production facility operation and maintenance services.

