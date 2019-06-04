Obseva (OBSV) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Obseva (NASDAQ:OBSV) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ObsEva SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for woman’s reproductive health and pregnancy. ObsEva SA is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland. “

OBSV has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Obseva from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Obseva in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Wedbush set a $38.00 target price on shares of Obseva and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.14.

OBSV opened at $12.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 6.73 and a current ratio of 6.73. Obseva has a 1 year low of $10.23 and a 1 year high of $20.35. The company has a market capitalization of $573.47 million, a P/E ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 1.21.

Obseva (NASDAQ:OBSV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.01 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Obseva will post -2.29 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Obseva during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Obseva by 25.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Obseva by 331.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 7,771 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Obseva during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Obseva during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 63.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Obseva Company Profile

ObsEva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. It is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women; Nolasiban, an oral oxytocin receptor antagonist to enhance clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing in vitro fertilization; and OBE022, an oral and selective prostaglandin F2a, or PGF2a receptor antagonist, as a once daily treatment for preterm labor in weeks 24 to 34 of gestational age.

