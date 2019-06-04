O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 33,595 Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (CORE)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 33,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Core-Mark by 86.6% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 978 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in Core-Mark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Core-Mark by 1,638.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Core-Mark by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Core-Mark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Christopher M. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.57, for a total value of $93,925.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,570 shares in the company, valued at $1,261,224.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Rolheiser sold 8,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $324,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,901 shares of company stock worth $948,090. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Core-Mark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Core-Mark to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Core-Mark from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Core-Mark from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Core-Mark from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Core-Mark currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.83.

Core-Mark stock opened at $37.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 26.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.51 and a 1 year high of $40.38.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. Core-Mark had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. Core-Mark’s payout ratio is currently 31.65%.

Core-Mark Profile

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc markets fresh and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including fast food, candies, snacks, and groceries, as well as beverages and fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

