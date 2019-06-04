O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires 24,164 Shares of Federated Investors Inc (FII)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII) by 308.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,003 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,164 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Federated Investors were worth $934,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Essex Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Federated Investors during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Federated Investors by 2,366.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Federated Investors by 627.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Federated Investors by 34.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,939 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new position in Federated Investors in the first quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Federated Investors news, Director Gordon J. Ceresino sold 13,316 shares of Federated Investors stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.34, for a total value of $390,691.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 177,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,197,669.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John B. Fisher sold 100,000 shares of Federated Investors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.94, for a total transaction of $3,094,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 488,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,099,648.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 118,858 shares of company stock worth $3,651,613. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FII stock opened at $31.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Federated Investors Inc has a 12-month low of $22.06 and a 12-month high of $33.77.

Federated Investors (NYSE:FII) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $307.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.09 million. Federated Investors had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 27.79%. Federated Investors’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Federated Investors Inc will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Federated Investors’s payout ratio is 45.19%.

FII has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Federated Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Federated Investors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 29th. Finally, Bank of America set a $28.00 target price on shares of Federated Investors and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

Federated Investors Company Profile

Federated Investors, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

