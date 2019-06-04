NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc Takes Position in Valero Energy Co. (VLO)

NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 7,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 126.0% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 452 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VLO. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Argus set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Valero Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Monday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.82.

VLO stock opened at $72.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $68.81 and a 52 week high of $126.98.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $24.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.38 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 12.52%. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.85%.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

