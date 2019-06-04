Noven Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,815 Shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (PSK)

Noven Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,815 shares during the quarter. SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF makes up 0.6% of Noven Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Noven Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF were worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hanson McClain Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 451,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,265,000 after buying an additional 20,188 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 557.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 267,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,434,000 after buying an additional 227,135 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 267,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,419,000 after buying an additional 49,176 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 172,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,345,000 after buying an additional 7,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth $4,498,000.

Separately, Raymond James reissued an “average” rating and set a $20.50 price target on shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF in a research report on Friday, May 24th.

PSK stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.85. 103 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,226. SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $38.53 and a 12 month high of $43.90.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd.

About SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

