Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 99,895 Shares of Canadian National Railway (CNI)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. trimmed its holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 82.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,621 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 99,895 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $1,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CNI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter worth approximately $483,340,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,642,677 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $492,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,861 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 1st quarter worth approximately $165,551,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,442,007 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $255,082,000 after acquiring an additional 927,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,811,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $430,788,000 after acquiring an additional 664,452 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CNI opened at $89.59 on Tuesday. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $70.36 and a 52 week high of $95.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $64.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.04.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.28. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 29.86% and a return on equity of 23.64%. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3982 per share. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CNI shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway to a “market perform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.12.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

