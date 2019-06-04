Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Trims Stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (AAP)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC trimmed its position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $1,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Selway Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 2.0% in the first quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 24,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,118,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 25.0% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,535,000 after acquiring an additional 4,145 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter worth about $14,065,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 100,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,750,000 after acquiring an additional 12,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LLC purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter worth about $656,000. 98.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Advance Auto Parts to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Advance Auto Parts currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.71.

AAP opened at $153.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.97. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.51 and a 12 month high of $186.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.10. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 4.45%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.37%.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

