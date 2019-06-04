Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Decreases Position in Kohl’s Co. (KSS)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC trimmed its position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,399 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $1,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Kohl’s by 136.5% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Kohl’s by 87.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 469,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,137,000 after acquiring an additional 218,330 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kohl’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,104,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Kohl’s by 126.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 188,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,497,000 after acquiring an additional 105,157 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Kohl’s by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 169,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,250,000 after acquiring an additional 15,068 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have commented on KSS. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Kohl’s from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Kohl’s from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (down from $80.00) on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Kohl’s from $71.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.97.

Shares of NYSE KSS opened at $50.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.06. Kohl’s Co. has a 12-month low of $48.71 and a 12-month high of $83.28.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 3.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Kohl’s Co. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is 47.86%.

Kohl’s Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

