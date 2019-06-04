Norsk Hydro ASA (NHYDY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, June 5th.
Shares of OTCMKTS:NHYDY traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.62. 6,310 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,928. The company has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 52 week low of $3.49 and a 52 week high of $6.80.
Several research firms have weighed in on NHYDY. Macquarie initiated coverage on Norsk Hydro ASA in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded Norsk Hydro ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Nordea Equity Research upgraded Norsk Hydro ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Pareto Securities lowered Norsk Hydro ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Norsk Hydro ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Norsk Hydro ASA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.00.
Norsk Hydro ASA operates as an integrated aluminum company worldwide. It operates in six segments: Bauxite & Alumina, Primary Metal, Metal Markets, Rolled Products, Extruded Solutions, and Energy. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, as well as the sale of alumina.
