Norinchukin Bank The Sells 190 Shares of Celanese Co. (CE)

Norinchukin Bank The reduced its holdings in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 0.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Celanese were worth $2,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CE. Acima Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Celanese in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Celanese in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Celanese in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in Celanese in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Celanese in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 97.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CE opened at $96.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.38. Celanese Co. has a one year low of $82.91 and a one year high of $119.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 16.89% and a return on equity of 39.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.79 EPS. Research analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 10.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This is a positive change from Celanese’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.55%.

In related news, Director John K. Wulff sold 9,175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.32, for a total transaction of $993,836.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,152,535.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on CE. Alembic Global Advisors set a $95.00 target price on shares of Celanese and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Nomura increased their target price on shares of Celanese from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Celanese from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Celanese from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Celanese from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.53.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

