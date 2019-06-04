Norinchukin Bank The Increases Stake in Garmin Ltd. (GRMN)

Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,323 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Garmin were worth $2,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Garmin by 5,916.1% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,586,799 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560,423 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Garmin by 207.7% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 437 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Garmin during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Garmin by 244.4% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 372 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new position in Garmin during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 42.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Garmin alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GRMN opened at $76.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 3.07. The stock has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.95. Garmin Ltd. has a 1 year low of $59.39 and a 1 year high of $89.72.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $766.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.26 million. Garmin had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GRMN shares. Longbow Research set a $75.00 price target on shares of Garmin and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 25th. BidaskClub cut shares of Garmin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $81.00 price target on shares of Garmin and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.39.

In other Garmin news, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 1,749 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $150,414.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Norinchukin Bank The Increases Stake in Garmin Ltd. (GRMN)” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/04/norinchukin-bank-the-increases-stake-in-garmin-ltd-grmn.html.

Garmin Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

Read More: How to read a candlestick chart



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.