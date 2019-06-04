Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in U.S. Bancorp (USB)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 2.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 288,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,713 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $13,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perennial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 33,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 10,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Hayden Royal LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,008,000. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC now owns 206,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,606,000 after buying an additional 34,376 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,223,000 after buying an additional 5,361 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Vice Chairman Leslie V. Godridge sold 12,564 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total value of $647,422.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,330 shares in the company, valued at $2,026,674.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 4,669 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.14, for a total transaction of $248,110.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,233 shares of company stock worth $1,907,734. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $50.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $79.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.08. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $43.14 and a 12-month high of $55.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 27.02% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

USB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.33.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

