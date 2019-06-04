Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in Seagate Technology PLC (STX)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 54,800 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 949 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $2,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of STX. First Interstate Bank bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Essex Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 2,028 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. 85.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Seagate Technology stock opened at $42.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.72, a PEG ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.65. Seagate Technology PLC has a 1-year low of $35.38 and a 1-year high of $59.93.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 90.33%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Seagate Technology PLC will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.93%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.74%.

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 99,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.33, for a total value of $4,932,950.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on STX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.75.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

