NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NXRT) Shares Sold by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P cut its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NYSE:NXRT) by 34.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,700 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust were worth $1,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 20.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 33,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 108.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NXRT. Raymond James began coverage on NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Boenning Scattergood restated a “hold” rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. B. Riley boosted their price objective on NexPoint Residential Trust from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price objective on NexPoint Residential Trust from $41.50 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Shares of NYSE:NXRT opened at $40.23 on Tuesday. NexPoint Residential Trust Inc has a fifty-two week low of $26.77 and a fifty-two week high of $41.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $947.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.63). NexPoint Residential Trust had a negative net margin of 10.49% and a negative return on equity of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $41.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.83 million. As a group, research analysts predict that NexPoint Residential Trust Inc will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.51%.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

