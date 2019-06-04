Newell Brands (NWL) Trading 5.6% Higher

Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) shares traded up 5.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.68 and last traded at $14.63. 5,344,905 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 6,558,894 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.85.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price (down from $36.00) on shares of Newell Brands in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Citigroup set a $24.00 target price on shares of Newell Brands and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays set a $16.00 target price on shares of Newell Brands and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Newell Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.80.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 46.92% and a positive return on equity of 9.55%. Newell Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.45%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Headinvest LLC boosted its stake in Newell Brands by 78.2% during the 4th quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 81,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 35,846 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 945.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 4,725 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 410,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,638,000 after acquiring an additional 20,207 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the 4th quarter worth $229,000. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the 4th quarter worth $1,394,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr.

