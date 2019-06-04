New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $12.39 Million Position in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (DEI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 1.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 306,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $12,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,034,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,438,000 after purchasing an additional 160,313 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 115,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,451,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,526,000 after purchasing an additional 102,660 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 189.1% during the fourth quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 159,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,427,000 after purchasing an additional 104,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 5,081,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $173,424,000 after purchasing an additional 410,707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

NYSE:DEI opened at $40.13 on Tuesday. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.32 and a twelve month high of $41.86. The firm has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.52. The firm had revenue of $224.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.52 million. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 3.01% and a net margin of 13.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is currently 51.49%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays upgraded Douglas Emmett from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research report on Sunday, February 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.60.

In related news, Chairman Dan A. Emmett sold 40,000 shares of Douglas Emmett stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total value of $1,631,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $12.39 Million Position in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (DEI)” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/04/new-york-state-common-retirement-fund-has-12-39-million-position-in-douglas-emmett-inc-dei.html.

Douglas Emmett Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

Featured Story: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI).

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.