NetApp Inc. (NTAP) SVP Matthew K. Fawcett Sells 11,195 Shares

NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) SVP Matthew K. Fawcett sold 11,195 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.76, for a total transaction of $657,818.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,508,184.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP traded up $2.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.15. The stock had a trading volume of 2,642,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,797,554. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. NetApp Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.50 and a fifty-two week high of $88.08.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 71.66%. NetApp’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that NetApp Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This is a boost from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. NetApp’s payout ratio is presently 39.80%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of NetApp to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on shares of NetApp to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of NetApp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of NetApp from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of NetApp to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of NetApp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetApp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Group One Trading L.P. raised its position in shares of NetApp by 196.9% in the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 443 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetApp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Destination Wealth Management raised its position in shares of NetApp by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 460 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

