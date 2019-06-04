Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) Given a $82.00 Price Target by Cowen Analysts

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) has been assigned a $82.00 price objective by stock analysts at Cowen in a research note issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Cowen’s price target indicates a potential upside of 140.75% from the stock’s previous close.

NKTR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Svb Leerink began coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “mkt perform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. TheStreet upgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.36.

NKTR stock opened at $34.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 14.94, a quick ratio of 14.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Nektar Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $29.22 and a 52-week high of $69.76. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 2.80.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.03. Nektar Therapeutics had a return on equity of 37.63% and a net margin of 55.65%. The company had revenue of $28.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nektar Therapeutics will post -3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Stephen K. Doberstein sold 3,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total transaction of $108,571.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 95,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,008,790.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $3,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 328,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,845,747. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 159,949 shares of company stock valued at $5,232,600 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKTR. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 287.9% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 28,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 21,422 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 66.5% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 10,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 4,043 shares during the period. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 789.3% in the first quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 310,528 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,434,000 after buying an additional 275,609 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 15.0% in the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 20,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 2,685 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 14.1% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 37,534 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 4,624 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.25% of the company’s stock.

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates for cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, an orally-available mu-opioid analgesic molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for moderate to severe chronic pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and NKTR-214, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I to treat immuno-oncology.

