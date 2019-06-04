National Vision (EYE) Shares Down 5.4% on Insider Selling

National Vision Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EYE)’s share price fell 5.4% during mid-day trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $25.61 and last traded at $25.76. 1,016,741 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 40% from the average session volume of 726,684 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.23.

Specifically, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total transaction of $266,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Chris Beasley sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.99, for a total value of $674,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 188,657 shares of company stock valued at $5,450,211 in the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EYE. Berenberg Bank began coverage on National Vision in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Vision from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of National Vision in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.33.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 57.24, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.36.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. National Vision had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 1.12%. The company had revenue of $461.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that National Vision Holdings Inc will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EYE. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Vision in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of National Vision in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of National Vision by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Hershey Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of National Vision in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of National Vision in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $171,000.

National Vision Company Profile (NASDAQ:EYE)

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products, as well as eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, and Vista Optical Military, as well as Vision Center brand stores; and provides health maintenance organization, vision care benefit plan, and optometric services.

