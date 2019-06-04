National Bank Financial Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB)

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) – National Bank Financial lifted their Q3 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a report released on Thursday, May 30th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now forecasts that the company will earn $1.15 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.13. National Bank Financial currently has a “Underperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Laurentian Bank of Canada’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.26 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $4.46 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Friday. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$47.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. CSFB set a C$41.00 target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$51.00 to C$48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$43.91.

Shares of TSE:LB opened at C$43.45 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of C$36.21 and a 1 year high of C$48.41.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported C$1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.06 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$239.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$250.40 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.08%. This is a positive change from Laurentian Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.38%.

About Laurentian Bank of Canada

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and independent advisors in Canada and the United States. It operates through four segments: Retail Services, Business Services, B2B Bank, and Capital Markets. The company offers transactional products and current accounts, term deposits, and investment accounts; personal line of credit, personal loans, student loans, and registered retirement savings plans; financing for agriculture, real estate, and commercial industries, as well as small and medium-sized enterprises; mortgage solutions, such as variable-rate mortgage, fixed-rate mortgage, equity line of credit, mortgage insurance, and retirement line of credit; and credit and business cards, as well as equipment finance solutions.

