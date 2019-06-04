MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (MSM) is C Partners Holding GmbH’s 4th Largest Position

C Partners Holding GmbH boosted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 241,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,937 shares during the period. MSC Industrial Direct makes up about 7.0% of C Partners Holding GmbH’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. C Partners Holding GmbH’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $19,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $736,000. Poplar Forest Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 823,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,309,000 after purchasing an additional 186,074 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 160.6% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 95,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,317,000 after purchasing an additional 58,632 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Finally, Paradice Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 533,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,018,000 after purchasing an additional 14,621 shares during the period. 77.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MSM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Stephens cut shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Buckingham Research boosted their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MSC Industrial Direct has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.38.

MSM opened at $71.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc has a 1 year low of $69.81 and a 1 year high of $94.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.96.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $823.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.98 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 8.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 2,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $177,521.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,916. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven N. Baruch sold 5,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $443,128.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MSC Industrial Direct Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

