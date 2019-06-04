Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ) Holdings Increased by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 46.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 48,107 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,316 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 101.4% during the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 75.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MDLZ shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. BidaskClub cut shares of Mondelez International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $48.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.67.

In related news, EVP Gerhard W. Pleuhs sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total value of $2,062,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,308 shares in the company, valued at $5,688,583.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $51.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.82. Mondelez International Inc has a 1 year low of $38.78 and a 1 year high of $52.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.55 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 14.17%. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.80%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ) Holdings Increased by Financial Counselors Inc.” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/04/mondelez-international-inc-mdlz-holdings-increased-by-financial-counselors-inc.html.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.