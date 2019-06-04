MML Investors Services LLC Increases Stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (DDIV)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DDIV) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 539,584 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,811 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned 0.43% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF worth $13,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $245,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,469,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,937,000.

Shares of DDIV traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.17. 189 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,638. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $19.49 and a 52-week high of $25.89.

