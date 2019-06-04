MML Investors Services LLC Boosts Stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (JNK)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) by 64.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 279,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 109,814 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF were worth $10,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 49,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 7,243 shares during the period. Epstein & White Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Epstein & White Financial LLC now owns 18,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,089,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,583,000 after purchasing an additional 165,102 shares during the period. Ford Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Ford Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 25,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 5,112 shares during the period.

Shares of JNK stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $106.31. 2,845,859 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,502,912. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $98.76 and a 12-month high of $108.87.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.508 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This is a boost from SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $6.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.73%.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

