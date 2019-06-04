Mimecast (MIME) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) in a research note released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $59.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mimecast from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mimecast from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and set a $50.00 price target (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Mimecast in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Imperial Capital reiterated an outperform rating and set a $55.00 price target (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Mimecast in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Mimecast in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.31.

Shares of NASDAQ MIME opened at $43.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -621.57, a P/E/G ratio of 25.86 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. Mimecast has a 12-month low of $29.67 and a 12-month high of $54.57.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $92.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.34 million. Mimecast had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 2.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mimecast will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Peter Bauer sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.84, for a total value of $878,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,154,640. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Edward Vincent Jennings sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.76, for a total value of $503,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 278,746 shares of company stock valued at $13,090,676 over the last three months. Company insiders own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in shares of Mimecast by 86.3% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 11,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 5,226 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Mimecast in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Mimecast by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,320,416 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,522,000 after acquiring an additional 193,185 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mimecast by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,990,748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,262,000 after acquiring an additional 367,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mimecast in the 1st quarter valued at about $369,000. 72.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mimecast Company Profile

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems.

