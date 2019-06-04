Medidata Solutions Inc (MDSO) Stake Lessened by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. cut its stake in shares of Medidata Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDSO) by 0.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 357,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,296 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Medidata Solutions were worth $26,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Medidata Solutions by 5.5% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its holdings in Medidata Solutions by 550.0% in the first quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP purchased a new stake in Medidata Solutions in the first quarter valued at $3,840,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Medidata Solutions by 5.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 111,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,174,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Medidata Solutions by 7.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 240,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,596,000 after purchasing an additional 15,947 shares during the last quarter.

Get Medidata Solutions alerts:

In related news, EVP Daniel Patrick Shannon sold 19,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total transaction of $1,482,728.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,299,259.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MDSO traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.67. 2,029 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 747,505. Medidata Solutions Inc has a 1-year low of $60.10 and a 1-year high of $98.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 93.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.31.

Medidata Solutions (NASDAQ:MDSO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.33. Medidata Solutions had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $173.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Medidata Solutions Inc will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MDSO. Dougherty & Co lowered shares of Medidata Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on shares of Medidata Solutions from $83.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Medidata Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Medidata Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Medidata Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Medidata Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.23.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/04/medidata-solutions-inc-mdso-stake-lessened-by-rockefeller-capital-management-l-p.html.

About Medidata Solutions

Medidata Solutions, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for life sciences worldwide. It offers the Medidata Clinical Cloud, a platform, pioneering analytics, and clinical technology for the development and commercialization of new therapies. The company's platform solutions include data capture and management, and trial planning and management.

Featured Story: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medidata Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDSO).

Receive News & Ratings for Medidata Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medidata Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.