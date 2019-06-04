Mediaset (MDIUY) Upgraded to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Mediaset (OTCMKTS:MDIUY) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Mediaset stock opened at $9.60 on Friday. Mediaset has a 52 week low of $8.25 and a 52 week high of $11.84.

About Mediaset

Mediaset S.p.A. primarily operates in the television (TV) industry in Italy and Spain. The company engages in the content production and third-party acquisition; and linear and non-linear, and free-to-air and pay-per-view content distribution activities with a range of content centered on football, cinema, TV series, documentaries, and children's channels.

