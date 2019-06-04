MD Financial Management Inc. Grows Stake in iShares Silver Trust (SLV)

MD Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 73.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,564,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 661,756 shares during the quarter. iShares Silver Trust comprises about 1.0% of MD Financial Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. MD Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $22,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 1.9% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 40,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 3.6% during the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 28,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 100.0% during the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 6.7% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 8.6% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 12,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of SLV traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.83. The stock had a trading volume of 258,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,485,408. iShares Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $13.11 and a 52-week high of $16.28.
iShares Silver Trust Profile
iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.
