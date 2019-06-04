MD Financial Management Inc. Grows Stake in iShares Silver Trust (SLV)

MD Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 73.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,564,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 661,756 shares during the quarter. iShares Silver Trust comprises about 1.0% of MD Financial Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. MD Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $22,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 1.9% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 40,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 3.6% during the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 28,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 100.0% during the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 6.7% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 8.6% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 12,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

Shares of SLV traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.83. The stock had a trading volume of 258,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,485,408. iShares Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $13.11 and a 52-week high of $16.28.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “MD Financial Management Inc. Grows Stake in iShares Silver Trust (SLV)” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/04/md-financial-management-inc-grows-stake-in-ishares-silver-trust-slv.html.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Further Reading: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.