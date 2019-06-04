Mason Street Advisors LLC Has $445,000 Stake in Shutterfly, Inc. (SFLY)

Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,941 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shutterfly were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SFLY. Towerview LLC bought a new position in shares of Shutterfly in the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shutterfly in the fourth quarter worth approximately $137,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Shutterfly in the fourth quarter worth approximately $139,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Shutterfly by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Shutterfly in the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000.

SFLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Aegis restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Shutterfly in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Shutterfly in a research report on Monday, February 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Shutterfly from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. BidaskClub cut shares of Shutterfly from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Shutterfly from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

In other Shutterfly news, CEO Michael Meek sold 941 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.46, for a total transaction of $38,072.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,081 shares in the company, valued at $124,657.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SFLY opened at $47.90 on Tuesday. Shutterfly, Inc. has a one year low of $35.08 and a one year high of $100.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.21.

Shutterfly (NASDAQ:SFLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported ($2.47) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.53) by $0.06. Shutterfly had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 8.20%. The business had revenue of $324.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.12 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.83) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Shutterfly, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shutterfly, Inc manufactures and retails personalized products primarily in the United States, Canada, and the European Community. The company operates through three reportable segments: Shutterfly Consumer, Lifetouch, and Shutterfly Business Solutions. The Shutterfly Consumer segment provides products, such as portraits, cards and stationery items, professionally-bound photo books and year books, personalized gifts and home décor products, and calendars and prints; and mugs, ornaments, candles, pillows, and blankets through the Shutterfly, Tiny Prints, and Groovebook domains, as well as rents photographic and video equipment under BorrowLenses brand.

