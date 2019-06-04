Mason Street Advisors LLC Has $395,000 Stake in 3D Systems Co. (DDD)

Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) by 3.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,721 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3D Systems were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in 3D Systems by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,177 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in 3D Systems during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in 3D Systems during the 4th quarter worth $84,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in 3D Systems by 194.9% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,771 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 6,458 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in 3D Systems during the 4th quarter worth $107,000. 70.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Vyomesh Joshi purchased 29,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.22 per share, with a total value of $245,942.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on DDD shares. ValuEngine raised 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on 3D Systems to $8.00 and set an “average” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price objective on 3D Systems from $18.00 to $12.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Craig Hallum started coverage on 3D Systems in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded 3D Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3D Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.83.

DDD opened at $8.19 on Tuesday. 3D Systems Co. has a 1 year low of $7.95 and a 1 year high of $21.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $944.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.14 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.56.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.13). 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 7.26% and a negative return on equity of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $152.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3D Systems Profile

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides three-dimensional (3D) printing products and services worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform data input generated by 3D design software, CAD software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

