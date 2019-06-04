Martingale Asset Management L P Takes Position in Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc (FRGI)

Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FRGI) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 100,812 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,323,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,786,621 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $56,269,000 after purchasing an additional 516,043 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,449,038 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $53,494,000 after purchasing an additional 44,792 shares during the period. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. now owns 492,211 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,634,000 after purchasing an additional 32,907 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 402,035 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,236,000 after purchasing an additional 123,769 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 74.0% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 337,160 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,229,000 after purchasing an additional 143,362 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fiesta Restaurant Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

NASDAQ:FRGI opened at $14.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.27 million, a PE ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc has a twelve month low of $12.27 and a twelve month high of $30.88.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $165.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.15 million. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 6.55%. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Analysts forecast that Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired 429,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.75 per share, for a total transaction of $5,904,098.75. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,768,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,560,797.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders bought a total of 1,484,818 shares of company stock valued at $20,349,039 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fiesta Restaurant Group Company Profile

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants that provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.

