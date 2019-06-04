Martingale Asset Management L P Purchases 11,000 Shares of Village Super Market, Inc. (VLGEA)

Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA) by 25.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,411 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Village Super Market were worth $1,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VLGEA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Village Super Market by 318.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Village Super Market by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Village Super Market by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Village Super Market during the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Village Super Market during the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. 45.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VLGEA stock opened at $26.18 on Tuesday. Village Super Market, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.75 and a fifty-two week high of $32.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $380.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.38.

Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter. Village Super Market had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 1.61%. The firm had revenue of $428.13 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Peter Lavoy sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.41, for a total value of $68,525.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $850,477.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 5,383 shares of company stock worth $144,988 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 31.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Village Super Market from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th.

Village Super Market Profile

Village Super Market, Inc operates a chain of supermarkets in the United States. Its stores feature specialty departments, such as an on-site bakery, an expanded delicatessen, various natural and organic foods, ethnic and international foods, prepared foods, and pharmacies. The company operates a chain of 30 ShopRite supermarkets, including 18 located in northern New Jersey, 8 located in southern New Jersey, 2 located in Maryland, 1 located in northeastern Pennsylvania, and 1 in Bronx, New York City.

