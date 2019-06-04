Magna International Inc. (MGA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.63.

Several brokerages have commented on MGA. ValuEngine upgraded Magna International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Magna International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wolfe Research downgraded Magna International from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Securities downgraded Magna International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $59.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target (up previously from $62.00) on shares of Magna International in a report on Friday, February 22nd.

Get Magna International alerts:

NYSE:MGA traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $44.85. The stock had a trading volume of 104,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,596,914. Magna International has a fifty-two week low of $42.51 and a fifty-two week high of $66.81. The company has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.10). Magna International had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Magna International will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is 21.76%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Magna International by 5.7% in the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 3,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in Magna International by 3.2% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Magna International by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 8,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Magna International by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in Magna International by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. 56.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Magna International

Magna International Inc designs, develops, and manufactures automotive systems, assemblies, modules, and components in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The Body Exteriors & Structures segment provides body structures; chassis structures, such as frame and structural assemblies, chassis subframes, and suspension systems; exterior systems and modules, including hoods, roofs, door panels, front end modules, liftgate modules, polycarbonate roof panels, liftgate sensor integration systems, and fascia; trim and automotive jewelry comprises engineered glass, trim and roof racks, and running boards; non-visible and visible active grille shutters, active air deflectors, and underbody panels; and fuel systems, pipes and components, and alternative energy storage systems.

See Also: What is range trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.