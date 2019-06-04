Macy’s Inc (M) Holdings Boosted by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) by 0.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,073,924 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,302 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Macy’s worth $722,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Macy’s by 110.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Macy’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of Macy’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Macy’s by 2,168.2% in the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Macy’s by 730.4% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:M opened at $21.16 on Tuesday. Macy’s Inc has a one year low of $20.05 and a one year high of $41.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.50.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 4.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Macy’s Inc will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.3775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.14%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.12%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on M shares. Standpoint Research upgraded Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. OTR Global cut Macy’s to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Macy’s in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.17.

In other Macy’s news, President Harry A. Lawton III bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.37 per share, with a total value of $106,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 31,038 shares in the company, valued at $663,282.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joyce M. Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total value of $243,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,622.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $432,950 and have sold 16,921 shares valued at $421,238. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 1, 2019, it operated approximately 680 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's names; and 190 specialty stores, such as Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, Macy's Backstage, and STORY in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico.

