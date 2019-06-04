LSB Industries (LXU) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LSB Industries, Inc., is a diversified holding company involved in manufacturing operations through its subsidiaries. It manufactures and sells chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets. The company operates through Chemical Business which manufactures and sells nitrogen based chemical products including high purity and commercial grade anhydrous ammonia, industrial and fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate, urea ammonium nitrate, nitric acids in various concentrations, nitrogen solutions, diesel exhaust fluid and various other products. It’s Engineered Products Business markets a proprietary line of precision metal working machine tools and industrial performance solutions to customers worldwide. The company owns and operates facilities in Cherokee, Alabama, El Dorado, Arkansas and Pryor, Oklahoma, and operates a facility within a global chemical company’s complex in Baytown, TX. LSB’s products are sold through distributors and directly to end customers throughout the United States. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded LSB Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th.

LXU stock opened at $3.40 on Tuesday. LSB Industries has a 1-year low of $3.32 and a 1-year high of $10.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.97 million, a PE ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 4.36.

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.02. LSB Industries had a negative return on equity of 22.24% and a negative net margin of 21.02%. The firm had revenue of $94.15 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LSB Industries will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS purchased a new position in shares of LSB Industries in the fourth quarter worth $22,422,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in LSB Industries by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,049,005 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $19,027,000 after acquiring an additional 77,459 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in LSB Industries by 8.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,795,666 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,205,000 after acquiring an additional 137,822 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in LSB Industries by 6.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,199,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,730,000 after acquiring an additional 75,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in LSB Industries by 6.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,199,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,730,000 after acquiring an additional 75,255 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

