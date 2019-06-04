Loop Industries (LOOP) versus Its Competitors Head-To-Head Review

Loop Industries (NASDAQ: LOOP) is one of 26 public companies in the “Chemicals & allied products” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Loop Industries to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Get Loop Industries alerts:

Loop Industries has a beta of 0.3, meaning that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Loop Industries’ rivals have a beta of 1.56, meaning that their average share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

5.5% of Loop Industries shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.9% of shares of all “Chemicals & allied products” companies are held by institutional investors. 55.1% of Loop Industries shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.3% of shares of all “Chemicals & allied products” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Loop Industries and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Loop Industries N/A -276.37% -127.37% Loop Industries Competitors -84.83% 20.44% 4.91%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Loop Industries and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Loop Industries N/A -$17.54 million -21.36 Loop Industries Competitors $7.68 billion $534.97 million 13.24

Loop Industries’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Loop Industries. Loop Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Loop Industries and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Loop Industries 0 0 1 0 3.00 Loop Industries Competitors 185 672 919 42 2.45

Loop Industries currently has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 44.06%. As a group, “Chemicals & allied products” companies have a potential upside of 24.11%. Given Loop Industries’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Loop Industries is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Loop Industries rivals beat Loop Industries on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Loop Industries

Loop Industries, Inc. focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastics and polyester fibers into base building blocks. It re-polymerized monomers into virgin-quality PET plastic for use in food-grade plastic packaging, such as water and soda bottles, as well as polyester fibers for textile applications. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Terrebonne, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Loop Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loop Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.