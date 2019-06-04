Loop Capital Begins Coverage on TENCENT HOLDING/ADR (TCEHY)

Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of TENCENT HOLDING/ADR (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Investec upgraded TENCENT HOLDING/ADR from an add rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TENCENT HOLDING/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded TENCENT HOLDING/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $400.00 price objective (up from $360.00) on shares of TENCENT HOLDING/ADR in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on TENCENT HOLDING/ADR from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $167.33.

Shares of TENCENT HOLDING/ADR stock opened at $42.78 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $406.55 billion, a PE ratio of 41.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.10. TENCENT HOLDING/ADR has a 1-year low of $31.54 and a 1-year high of $54.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

TENCENT HOLDING/ADR (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $12.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.19 billion. TENCENT HOLDING/ADR had a return on equity of 19.95% and a net margin of 25.49%. As a group, analysts expect that TENCENT HOLDING/ADR will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TENCENT HOLDING/ADR

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides Internet value-added services (VAS) and online advertising services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, North America, Europe, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through VAS, Online Advertising, and Others segments.

