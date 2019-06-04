Litecoin Plus (LCP) Market Capitalization Achieves $83,423.00

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 4th. One Litecoin Plus coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0350 or 0.00000464 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin Plus has a market cap of $83,423.00 and approximately $92.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Litecoin Plus has traded 33.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23,025.33 or 3.05007369 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded down 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000135 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00071959 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00001101 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

WomenCoin (WOMEN) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Litecoin Plus Profile

Litecoin Plus (LCP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 8th, 2017. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,381,436 coins. The official website for Litecoin Plus is litecoinplus.co . Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP

Buying and Selling Litecoin Plus

Litecoin Plus can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Plus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Litecoin Plus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

