LINA (LINA) Price Tops $0.0946 on Major Exchanges

LINA (CURRENCY:LINA) traded 14% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 4th. Over the last week, LINA has traded 22.3% higher against the dollar. LINA has a market capitalization of $22.36 million and approximately $784,129.00 worth of LINA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LINA token can currently be purchased for $0.0946 or 0.00001185 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005236 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.35 or 0.00392593 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $232.10 or 0.02906851 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012485 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001574 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000447 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.22 or 0.00153071 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004363 BTC.

About LINA

LINA’s total supply is 900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 236,361,396 tokens. LINA’s official website is lina.review . LINA’s official Twitter account is @lina_network

Buying and Selling LINA

LINA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LINA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LINA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

