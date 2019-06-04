Lightning Bitcoin Hits Market Cap of $19.39 Million (LBTC)

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 4th. During the last week, Lightning Bitcoin has traded down 10.4% against the US dollar. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.02 or 0.00063095 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEgg, ZB.COM and BtcTrade.im. Lightning Bitcoin has a total market cap of $19.39 million and $3.25 million worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $105.42 or 0.01324406 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001499 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00013787 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0914 or 0.00001147 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000861 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001328 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0948 or 0.00001191 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004282 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Profile

Lightning Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC . Lightning Bitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog . The official website for Lightning Bitcoin is lbtc.io

Buying and Selling Lightning Bitcoin

Lightning Bitcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BtcTrade.im, CoinEgg and ZB.COM. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightning Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lightning Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

