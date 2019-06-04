Lexington Realty Trust (LXP) Shares Bought by Hillcrest Asset Management LLC

Hillcrest Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 35.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,446,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 381,649 shares during the quarter. Lexington Realty Trust comprises about 2.1% of Hillcrest Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lexington Realty Trust were worth $13,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LXP. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lexington Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $167,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA acquired a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $5,630,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 119.0% during the 1st quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 25,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 387,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,512,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Lexington Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Lexington Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.15 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lexington Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.29.

Shares of LXP stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.08. 12,476 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,395,577. Lexington Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $7.66 and a twelve month high of $9.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $81.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.70 million. Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 72.14% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lexington Realty Trust

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a diversified portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased commercial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

