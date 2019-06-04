Lennar Co. (LEN) Stake Decreased by GAM Holding AG

GAM Holding AG cut its position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 28.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 247,981 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 98,068 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Lennar were worth $12,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lennar during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 188.5% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 756 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lennar during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lennar during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 277.8% during the fourth quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Lennar alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Lennar in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “focus list” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Lennar from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.91 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays set a $54.00 price target on shares of Lennar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Bank of America set a $57.00 price target on shares of Lennar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.11.

Shares of LEN traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 430,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,184,127. The company has a market capitalization of $16.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 14.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Lennar Co. has a 52-week low of $37.29 and a 52-week high of $55.77.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The construction company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 8.39%. Lennar’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Lennar’s payout ratio is 2.52%.

In other Lennar news, President Jonathan M. Jaffe sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.94, for a total value of $978,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 8.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/04/lennar-co-len-stake-decreased-by-gam-holding-ag.html.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

Featured Story: Understanding Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.