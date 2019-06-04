Lazard Ltd (LAZ) Receives $44.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.00.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LAZ. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lazard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lazard from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Lazard from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAZ. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Lazard by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,909,856 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $140,051,000 after buying an additional 524,953 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in Lazard by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 10,982,773 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $528,601,000 after buying an additional 114,709 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Lazard by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 16,335 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in Lazard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $341,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its stake in Lazard by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 7,346 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the period. 65.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LAZ stock traded up $1.78 during trading on Thursday, reaching $34.12. 37,406 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 855,583. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Lazard has a 1 year low of $31.07 and a 1 year high of $55.23. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.66.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.29. Lazard had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 48.17%. The company had revenue of $620.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $598.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Lazard’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lazard will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%. This is an increase from Lazard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. Lazard’s payout ratio is 45.19%.

About Lazard

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm worldwide. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, shareholder advisory, and various other financial matters.

