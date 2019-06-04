L Brands (LB) Trading 5.5% Higher

Shares of L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) traded up 5.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.06 and last traded at $24.03. 4,380,049 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 4,613,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.78.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co set a $42.00 target price on L Brands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. B. Riley cut their target price on L Brands from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. DA Davidson cut their target price on L Brands to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on L Brands in a research report on Friday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on L Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.96.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.58.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 70.88% and a net margin of 4.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that L Brands Inc will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. L Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.55%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LB. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of L Brands by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,224,858 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $313,812,000 after buying an additional 2,472,416 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of L Brands by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,464,698 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $191,619,000 after buying an additional 2,385,201 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of L Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $60,190,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of L Brands by 6,492.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,023,733 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,815,000 after buying an additional 1,993,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of L Brands during the first quarter worth about $28,618,000. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

