Kryll Trading 15.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (KRL)

Kryll (CURRENCY:KRL) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. One Kryll token can currently be purchased for about $0.0740 or 0.00000958 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and Liquid. In the last seven days, Kryll has traded down 15.3% against the US dollar. Kryll has a market capitalization of $1.15 million and $5,318.00 worth of Kryll was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005189 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.31 or 0.00378337 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $232.12 or 0.02996640 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012868 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001589 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000460 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.52 or 0.00148775 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004299 BTC.

Kryll Token Profile

Kryll launched on April 30th, 2018. Kryll’s total supply is 49,417,348 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,488,733 tokens. The official message board for Kryll is medium.com/@kryll_io . Kryll’s official website is kryll.io . Kryll’s official Twitter account is @kryll_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Kryll is /r/Kryll_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Kryll

Kryll can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kryll directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kryll should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kryll using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

